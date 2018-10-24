About this product

This infographic illustrates the various Cannabinoids found in cannabis. These unique chemical compounds are what gives cannabis its pharmacological & medical value. This print depicts 10 of the most common Cannabinoids, shows their relationship to one another, activation temperature and the accepted medical uses of each. Designed on a clean sage green background, this minimal design looks great and is enjoyably informative on closer looks. Printed on a thick and sturdy archival paper using a ultra high quality press for incredible colors & resolution.



- 18" x 24"

- Depicts 10 of the most common Cannabinoids & their effects

- Designed by Goldleaf

- Printed in the USA