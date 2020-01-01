 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD v. THC Comparison Chart Poster/Print

CBD v. THC Comparison Chart Poster/Print

by Goldleaf

$32.99MSRP

About this product

Despite our best efforts, even the healthiest among us still have medical challenges from time to time. Our CBD v. THC Print is a clean and modern infographic that will help you identify an effective starting point for treatment of twenty common ailments. With a focus on two of the most helpful and studied cannabinoids, this art print indicates which medical symptoms usually respond best to CBD, THC, and from a combination of the two cannabinoids. This print is a useful way to educate you, your friends, or your patients, and displays beautifully in medical offices, dispensaries, or the home of anyone enthusiastic about the science behind cannabis. The CBD v. THC Print is designed for simplicity and approachability, and is printed on a thick matte finished archival paper using an ultra-high-quality press for stunning colors and resolution. 18" x 24" or 24" x 36" Illustrated overview of the medical benefits of CBD and THC for 20 medical ailments Designed by Goldleaf Printed in the USA Source: NCBI, U.S. National Library of Medicine

About this brand

With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it's easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.