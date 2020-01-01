About this product

Despite our best efforts, even the healthiest among us still have medical challenges from time to time. Our CBD v. THC Print is a clean and modern infographic that will help you identify an effective starting point for treatment of twenty common ailments. With a focus on two of the most helpful and studied cannabinoids, this art print indicates which medical symptoms usually respond best to CBD, THC, and from a combination of the two cannabinoids. This print is a useful way to educate you, your friends, or your patients, and displays beautifully in medical offices, dispensaries, or the home of anyone enthusiastic about the science behind cannabis. The CBD v. THC Print is designed for simplicity and approachability, and is printed on a thick matte finished archival paper using an ultra-high-quality press for stunning colors and resolution. 18” x 24" or 24” x 36" Illustrated overview of the medical benefits of CBD and THC for 20 medical ailments Designed by Goldleaf Printed in the USA Source: NCBI, U.S. National Library of Medicine