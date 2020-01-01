 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

East Coast Sour Diesel RSO Syringe 1g

by Goldleaf

Goldleaf Concentrates Solvent East Coast Sour Diesel RSO Syringe 1g

About this product

East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.

 

Goldleaf

With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it's easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.