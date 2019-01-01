 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Endocannabinoid System Map Poster / Print

This elegant and informative chart illustrates the approximate locations of the CB1 & CB2 receptors in the human body. These receptors are part of the Endocannabinoid system, the mechanism responsible for our medicinal response to cannabis. Designed to look simple and approachable, this art print features a minimal design with an indigo blue coloring. Printed on a thick matte finished archival paper using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution. -18 x 24" or 24 x 36" -Illustrated overview of the endocannabinoid system -Depicts the CB1 & CB2 receptor locations in the body -Designed by Cocorina & Goldleaf -Printed in the USA

With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.