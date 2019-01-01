About this product
The Cooking Journal is a notebook designed specifically for those who like to cook with cannabis, and want a better way to track their culinary adventures. With so many variables in the kitchen and the many varieties of cannabis available, small changes can make a big difference. This journal can help you dial-in your cannabis recipes, and encourage stress-free kitchen experimentation. It features blank templated recipe pages for both cannabis infusions & traditional cooking, a series of terpene flavor pairings (by Jamie Evans, The Herb Somm), helpful dosing calculations to plan your dishes, and much more. -20 blank templated recipe pages -10 blank templated infusion recipe pages -Dosing calculations & recommendations -Terpene flavor pairing infographics -Cooking oil comparison chart -Acid-free, chlorine-free, FSC, responsibly milled paper -Cream colored pages are easier on the eyes -Limited edition stone grey cover with gold emblem -A5 size - 5.8" x 8.3" for better visibility -v.1, Co-edited by Jamie Evans, The Herb Somm -Designed in Ohio *This product is designed for reference only. We do not condone illegal activities. Please check your local laws on the legality of cooking with cannabis.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.