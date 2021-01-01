Counting Sheep Black Cherry Disposable Pen 300mg
by Good NewsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Choose your moment. Our 300mg disposable vapes are flavorful and ready to use right off the shelf. More discreet than a joint and faster-acting than edibles*, they're the perfect accessory for moments with friends. Sleep tonight. Friends tomorrow. COUNTING SHEEP, cannabis vape for quiet nights. *Individual results may vary
About this brand
Good News
Good News is cannabis for great moments with friends. Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.