SKVLLSRVNT
on December 23rd, 2019
I use BCM to hear my beard grow
Black Cherry Soda is half of this daytime delight. It provides a potent effect without the sedation making it a hit in the narrow realm of daytime Indica strains. The other half of this strain, Black Maduro, is another great way to medicate during the day without losing focus or experiencing a lack of clarity. The terpene profile blends well to deliver a well-rounded, invigorating flavor.
on October 9th, 2019
Very good, sweet taste. Good for pain. Not too heavy.
on October 8th, 2019
Definitely a day time strain. I make tinctures and use the soaked product in recipes after I've strained it. I used this in pesto. I have another 1/8 that I'm going to make taffy with using cherry juice and some lime.