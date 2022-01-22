About this product
Black Cherry Soda is half of this daytime delight. It provides a potent effect without the sedation making it a hit in the narrow realm of daytime Indica strains. The other half of this strain, Black Maduro, is another great way to medicate during the day without losing focus or experiencing a lack of clarity. The terpene profile blends well to deliver a well-rounded, invigorating flavor.
About this brand
Grassroots Cannabis
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply.
We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.
