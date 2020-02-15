 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Duplo

by Grassroots Cannabis

Duplo by Grassroots Cannabis

Get-on-my-level

This is a great indica. The smell is is nice and piney and lemony with earthy tones. This Vapes very smooth with hints of piney and lemon hints. The buds are covered in trichomes nice and sparkly. The high is a hard hitter for me it is a great evening medication, so many terpenes in this strain. First time I Vaped it it hit me like a freight train, hardcore couch lock. It is a great med for anxiety, pain, racing thoughts and sleep. I always grab it up when it is around. With that my friends stay medicated.

werzmymule

Sweet tasting all the way through, very dense buds. Cerebral high took all my neck and shoulder pain away. Very relaxed, slept very good. Excellent medication for night time use. Grassroots knocks it out of the park again!

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.