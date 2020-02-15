Garlic Cookies
on February 15th, 2020
This is a great indica. The smell is is nice and piney and lemony with earthy tones. This Vapes very smooth with hints of piney and lemon hints. The buds are covered in trichomes nice and sparkly. The high is a hard hitter for me it is a great evening medication, so many terpenes in this strain. First time I Vaped it it hit me like a freight train, hardcore couch lock. It is a great med for anxiety, pain, racing thoughts and sleep. I always grab it up when it is around. With that my friends stay medicated.
on December 11th, 2019
Sweet tasting all the way through, very dense buds. Cerebral high took all my neck and shoulder pain away. Very relaxed, slept very good. Excellent medication for night time use. Grassroots knocks it out of the park again!