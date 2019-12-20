 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
East Coast Sour Diesel

by Grassroots Cannabis

Cannabinoids

THC
22.6%
CBD
0.0%
About this product

This powerful, uplifting Sativa with pungent diesel and pine aromas is perfect for a quick boost of energy. It begins with blended flavors of citrus, earth and spice and ends with feelings of diminished fatigue and enhanced productivity. This beautiful trichome-loaded strain offers elevated cerebral effects. Those with severe anxiety may want to exercise moderation.

Spitfire15

After trying the sugar concentrate, I'll definitely be looking for the flower in PA next. This was a bit less lemony/citrusy than expected, and contained a little more myrcene than I would have guessed. It had a more earthy and pungent diesel flavor than the diesels I grew up with, but the myrcene seemed to calm down any 'raciness'. I found it to give me good pain relief, stimulating but not racy. Plenty of THC to slow me down a tick, but invigorating enough to keep me on task.

About this strain

Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene
  Limonene

East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that's crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.

About this brand

We're Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We're a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life's moments for people from all walks of life.