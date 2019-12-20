Spitfire15
on December 20th, 2019
After trying the sugar concentrate, I’ll definitely be looking for the flower in PA next. This was a bit less lemony/citrusy than expected, and contained a little more myrcene than I would have guessed. It had a more earthy and pungent diesel flavor than the diesels I grew up with, but the myrcene seemed to calm down any ‘raciness’. I found it to give me good pain relief, stimulating but not racy. Plenty of THC to slow me down a tick, but invigorating enough to keep me on task.