JESandthefulleffect on December 10th, 2019

Perfect for anxiety and depression and motivation! Normally stick to indica for my anxiety but wow I’m truly impressed with this strain. Might be my new go-to. Perfect in a joint or packed in a bowl, it’s like your brain just calms down but not a downer by any means, I feel like I just wanna take care of all stuff I need to without that dreading anxiety feeling about that stuff you gotta do. I’m bipolar II, manic depression, and anxiety so does the job for me !! (Replaces all my medications with cannabis so constantly looking for new strains that help more and this is one of those ones I’d been looking for. I love it.