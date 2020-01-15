Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This invigorating, earthy Sativa is an intriguing cross between spicy and funky. Part Red Headed Stranger (named after a certain country/rock icon’s 1975 album) and part Sour Diesel, this strain fuels creativity and focus. It's a bit more uplifting than Red Headed Stranger on its own, and from the moment you open the package, Sour Diesel makes its presence known. The result: a deliciously pungent aroma that will delight your senses.
on January 15th, 2020
In my opinion this is one of the best Sativa strains around this area right now. I have to say that the strain was very energizing, with plenty of mental clarity, left me in a wonderful mood while still being productive. And no paranoia. Will definitely purchase again.👍🏻👍🏻
on December 10th, 2019
Perfect for anxiety and depression and motivation! Normally stick to indica for my anxiety but wow I’m truly impressed with this strain. Might be my new go-to. Perfect in a joint or packed in a bowl, it’s like your brain just calms down but not a downer by any means, I feel like I just wanna take care of all stuff I need to without that dreading anxiety feeling about that stuff you gotta do. I’m bipolar II, manic depression, and anxiety so does the job for me !! (Replaces all my medications with cannabis so constantly looking for new strains that help more and this is one of those ones I’d been looking for. I love it.
on December 2nd, 2019
rock solid sativa. I couldn’t smell or taste it. Someone in line at the dispensary said it was their “go-to” which they would buy more of and fill in with other strains. That made sense to me. Knocked my anxiety to the floor and paved the way for a productive day. Wasn’t the most energetic or “buzzy” stuff I’ve ever had and that’s just fine. It was excellent in many regards.