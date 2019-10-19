Griswald
on October 19th, 2019
Great taste ,strong high...one of the best ive had in a while
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
With its classic Kush characteristics, Triangle Kush is a favorite amongst many patients. Upon opening the container, the pungent aroma is like a bouquet of spice and earthy tones with fresh herbal notes. Your mouth will delight in a spicy, lemon citrus flavor with a notable earthy aftertaste. At the onset, Triangle Kush is uplifting and energizing with a heightening of focus, soon to give way to relaxing, overall body effects. Triangle Kush is a wonderful strain for chronic pain and fatigue, migraines, glaucoma, nausea, muscle spasms, tremors, and more.
on October 19th, 2019
Great taste ,strong high...one of the best ive had in a while