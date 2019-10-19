 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Grassroots Cannabis

About this product

With its classic Kush characteristics, Triangle Kush is a favorite amongst many patients. Upon opening the container, the pungent aroma is like a bouquet of spice and earthy tones with fresh herbal notes. Your mouth will delight in a spicy, lemon citrus flavor with a notable earthy aftertaste. At the onset, Triangle Kush is uplifting and energizing with a heightening of focus, soon to give way to relaxing, overall body effects. Triangle Kush is a wonderful strain for chronic pain and fatigue, migraines, glaucoma, nausea, muscle spasms, tremors, and more.

1 customer review

Griswald

Great taste ,strong high...one of the best ive had in a while

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.