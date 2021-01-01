About this product

With its classic Kush characteristics, Triangle Kush is a favorite amongst many patients. Upon opening the container, the pungent aroma is like a bouquet of spice and earthy tones with fresh herbal notes. Your mouth will delight in a spicy, lemon citrus flavor with a notable earthy aftertaste. At the onset, Triangle Kush is uplifting and energizing with a heightening of focus, soon to give way to relaxing, overall body effects. Triangle Kush is a wonderful strain for chronic pain and fatigue, migraines, glaucoma, nausea, muscle spasms, tremors, and more.