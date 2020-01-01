 Loading…

Hybrid

White Cloud Nine Take 5 Pre-Roll 3.5g 5-pack

by Grassroots Cannabis

Grassroots Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls White Cloud Nine Take 5 Pre-Roll 3.5g 5-pack

About this product

White Cloud Nine Take 5 Pre-Roll 3.5g 5-pack by Grassroots Cannabis

OCA's Cloud 9

OCA’s Cloud 9

OCA’s Cloud 9 is a phenotype of the mysterious Brazilian landrace strain known as Borderliner. Though the flowers don’t have a pronounced odor, just a slightly sweet smell, they pack a serious punch, some testing at over 30% THC. And while Borderliner is noted for having a heavy, indica-like effect, OCA’s Cloud 9 gives users an energizing and uplifting high that is good for combating depression and anxiety while also offering excellent pain relief. Keep in mind this strain is different from Cloud 9 by Kiwiseeds and Dampkring Classics.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.