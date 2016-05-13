About this strain
OCA’s Cloud 9 is a phenotype of the mysterious Brazilian landrace strain known as Borderliner. Though the flowers don’t have a pronounced odor, just a slightly sweet smell, they pack a serious punch, some testing at over 30% THC. And while Borderliner is noted for having a heavy, indica-like effect, OCA’s Cloud 9 gives users an energizing and uplifting high that is good for combating depression and anxiety while also offering excellent pain relief. Keep in mind this strain is different from Cloud 9 by Kiwiseeds and Dampkring Classics.
About this brand
We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.