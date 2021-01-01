 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Crown Royal Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Crown Royal Pre-Roll 1g

by Graves Farm

Write a review
Graves Farm Cannabis Pre-rolls Crown Royal Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Crown Royal Pre-Roll 1g by Graves Farm

About this brand

Graves Farm Logo

About this strain

Crown Royale

Crown Royale
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Crown Royale is a sweet indica-dominant hybrid that blends the best of parent strains Blueberry and Purple Kush together. This flower is a feast for the eyes with bright purple hues and deep green foliage. Just as delightful on the palate, Crown Royale exhibits notes of the forest floor with piney aromas and a telltale berry tartness. These scents show up in the flavor as a sweeter, fruiter pine. Enjoy this strain for pervasive physical effects that dull pain, nausea, and stress.    

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review