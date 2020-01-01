Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
These premium chocolates are made by mixing our rich creamy milk chocolate with distillate and the taste is amazing. Each bar is deliciously handcrafted to make your edible experience easy to start but hard to stop. Please enjoy responsibly! We recommend that you start off with no more then one square(25mg THC per square) and carefully dose accordingly to your own personal tolerance level.
