 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Orange Gummies 100mg

Orange Gummies 100mg

by Green Drop Edibles

Write a review
Green Drop Edibles Edibles Candy Orange Gummies 100mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Orange Gummies are infused with THC. Just like the rest of our gummies they have a unique, perfected recipe, that blends perfectly with our carefully selected BHO for the best possible taste you are sure to love. Using BHO gives it that extra hard hitting kick and should be carefully dosed accordingly to your preference/ tolerance level. We highly recommend that you start off with no more then 1 gummy or a half of a gummy if you are fairly new to eating THC infused edibles. Effects can take anywhere from 20-120 minutes to start to kick in and can last for many hours.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Drop Edibles Logo
We are a Michigan based THC infused edible company dedicated to pleasing even the pickiest of taste buds. Our products are lab tested to ensure steady consistency. Only high quality cannabis is used in our ingredients and even higher quality standards is to be met in our kitchen. We strive to make the best edibles to be found.