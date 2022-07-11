Our Orange Gummies are infused with THC. Just like the rest of our gummies they have a unique, perfected recipe, that blends perfectly with our carefully selected BHO for the best possible taste you are sure to love. Using BHO gives it that extra hard hitting kick and should be carefully dosed accordingly to your preference/ tolerance level. We highly recommend that you start off with no more then 1 gummy or a half of a gummy if you are fairly new to eating THC infused edibles. Effects can take anywhere from 20-120 minutes to start to kick in and can last for many hours.