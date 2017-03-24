CBD Soft Dog Treats
by CBD American Shaman
40 pieces
$29.50
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Make your dog happy. Green Garden Gold’s great tasting, all-natural Hemp Oil dog biscuits are infused with high quality GMP certified Hemp Oil with naturally occurring CBD produced from industrial hemp. Ingredients: whole wheat flour, bacon bouillon, water, egg, CBD, contains no GMO’s. ***Not Available to Ship to Texas***
on March 24th, 2017
I love them and so does my dog! He's always been picky with treats so I'm happy he enjoys these! After about a week of him having these he seems more playful and happier. No GMO’s is also a plus. #420sweepstakes
on March 24th, 2017
Absolutely amazing, this product didnt show signs of benefits right away but after a couple days i noticed increased energy when playing and more mobility in my dog. i would definitely recommend this product to anyone with mild issues with their pups. #420sweepstakes