  5. Albert Walker Diamonds 1g
Hybrid

Albert Walker Diamonds 1g

by Green Haven

Green Haven Concentrates Solvent Albert Walker Diamonds 1g

About this product

About this strain

Albert Walker

Albert Walker
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Albert Walker is a strain with unknown origins, but it is thought to have descended from Afghan Skunk and bred in the Pacific Northwest. Evidence of its lineage is found in its sour lemon and skunk smells and heavy full-body effects that can last for hours. Albert Walker’s euphoric and relaxing qualities make it a go-to strain for patients treating depression and anxiety, and it may also have benefits for chronic pain and appetite loss. This clone-only strain may come as a challenge for some growers, as the plant tends to require frequent attention and maintenance. However, the high yields following its 8-week flowering cycle will be a satisfactory reward.

About this brand

Green Haven