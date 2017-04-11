ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.4 59 reviews

This popular classic strain was originally developed in the United States to cross the pure indica genetics of an Afghani strain with the durable genes of Skunk plants. Afghan Skunk quickly spread to Amsterdam and beyond and is now considered one of the “classics.” Its resilient Skunk genes make this plant a popular recommendation for new growers, and its legendary high yields make it a favorite all around. Flowering happens around 8 weeks and the buds will have a menthol smell combined with the “sweet stink” skunks are known for. Tests have shown THC levels of about 17%, so the stink isn’t the only thing that’s potent about Afghan Skunk.

42 people reported 320 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 61%
Sleepy 54%
Hungry 30%
Focused 28%
Stress 38%
Insomnia 26%
Lack of appetite 26%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 4%

59

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Afghan Skunk
First strain child
Kandahar
child
Second strain child
Ash
child

