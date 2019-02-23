Margo10nbaum
on February 23rd, 2019
I use this daily and it works very good for pain relief. Also it is a lovely skincare product providing wonderful silky skin.
This CBD Body Butter Is made in small batches using 99.4% pure CBD Isolate Crystals. Soothe away your aches and pains and leave your skin nourished and soft! Ingredients: Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Pure CBD Isolate, Essential Oils(Peppermint, Clove Bud, Wintergreen, Helichrysum)
