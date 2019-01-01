 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. gLeaf Acapulco Gold

gLeaf Acapulco Gold

by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

Our products will be available at dispensaries throughout Maryland. A complete list of locations that carry our products will be available on our website. If you own a dispensary please contact our team today! In our 45,000 square foot, state of the art facility in Frederick, Maryland we cultivate 21 strains of high quality medical cannabis in a wide variety of cannabinoid profiles. Our products are laboratory tested and held to the highest standards. Look for our products at your local dispensary and experience the gLeaf difference today!