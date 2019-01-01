LA Chocolat
Cannabinoids
- THC
- 20.4%
- CBD
- 0.05%
LA Chocolat by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
LA Chocolate, bred by DNA Genetics, is a 60/40 indica-dominant strain parented by their cherished LA Confidential indica and Chocolope sativa. This power-couple collectively passes on the best of their qualities: thick resin production, heavy yields, and a sweet, earthy aroma of chocolate and coffee. Its soothing physical effects sink through the body, keeping you relaxed while kindling the appetite.