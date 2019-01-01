About this product

Each Hemp smokes menthol cigarette has approximately 100mg CBD (20 Hemp cigarettes per pack) and have a very wonderful taste. Available in Menthol or Regular. Make the switch to what may be a better alternative to Tobacco! Available in Original and Menthol 20 Hemp Smokes per pack 100mg CBD per Smoke 100% organically grown natural hemp 3rd party lab tested Grown and made in the USA Less than 0.3% THC