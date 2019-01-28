EmmittCrespo
on January 28th, 2019
I will never leave CBD product from Green Roads World in my life. I am really grateful to my cousin for suggesting me this product for the shoulder pain I had for years.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Life comes with pain, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the moments that make up your life story. Thanks to Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief Cream, you don’t have to worry about the minor aches and pains life holding you back. As always, every Green Roads product is infused with hemp-derived CBD, extracted from the hemp plant via supercritical CO2 extraction, then winterized to purify the concentrated CBD and purge all unwanted plant products/cannabinoids from the final product. In addition, our Relief Cream is infused with menthol, chamomile extract, and lavender oil to bring you the relief you need and the pleasant aroma you desire, without leaving a greasy residue behind.
on January 28th, 2019
I will never leave CBD product from Green Roads World in my life. I am really grateful to my cousin for suggesting me this product for the shoulder pain I had for years.
on December 29th, 2018
I am 62 years old and a sufferer of cranky muscle pain that my doctor said I will need long-term treatment. But when I used CBD pain cream, it has simply taken me to a better level of health. I am completely satisfied.
on December 21st, 2018
Awesome and superb product ever! Highly recommendable for your skin ailments. This is my personal experience. Never step back from buying this.