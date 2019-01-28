 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Soothing CBD Topical Cream 300mg

Soothing CBD Topical Cream 300mg

by Green Roads

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Green Roads Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Soothing CBD Topical Cream 300mg

$69.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Life comes with pain, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the moments that make up your life story. Thanks to Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief Cream, you don’t have to worry about the minor aches and pains life holding you back. As always, every Green Roads product is infused with hemp-derived CBD, extracted from the hemp plant via supercritical CO2 extraction, then winterized to purify the concentrated CBD and purge all unwanted plant products/cannabinoids from the final product. In addition, our Relief Cream is infused with menthol, chamomile extract, and lavender oil to bring you the relief you need and the pleasant aroma you desire, without leaving a greasy residue behind.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

EmmittCrespo

I will never leave CBD product from Green Roads World in my life. I am really grateful to my cousin for suggesting me this product for the shoulder pain I had for years.

WilfordBenavides

I am 62 years old and a sufferer of cranky muscle pain that my doctor said I will need long-term treatment. But when I used CBD pain cream, it has simply taken me to a better level of health. I am completely satisfied.

IsiahBrinsonhk

Awesome and superb product ever! Highly recommendable for your skin ailments. This is my personal experience. Never step back from buying this.

About this brand

Green Roads Logo
Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”