About this product

Life comes with pain, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the moments that make up your life story. Thanks to Green Roads Muscle and Joint Relief Cream, you don’t have to worry about the minor aches and pains life holding you back.



As always, every Green Roads product is infused with hemp-derived CBD, extracted from the hemp plant via supercritical CO2 extraction, then winterized to purify the concentrated CBD and purge all unwanted plant products/cannabinoids from the final product. In addition, our Relief Cream is infused with menthol, chamomile extract, and lavender oil to bring you the relief you need and the pleasant aroma you desire, without leaving a greasy residue behind.