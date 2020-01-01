 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Green Roads - Cool Relief - CBD Roll-On - 750 mg - MIGHTY

Green Roads - Cool Relief - CBD Roll-On - 750 mg - MIGHTY

by Green Roads CBD: Award-Winning Hemp Products for a Healthier You !!!

Write a review
Green Roads CBD: Award-Winning Hemp Products for a Healthier You !!! Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Green Roads - Cool Relief - CBD Roll-On - 750 mg - MIGHTY

$69.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Green Roads 750mg CBD Muscle & Joint Cool Relief is a cooling source of on-the-spot support. This carefully created, pharmacist-formulated blend of cannabinoids and botanicals is designed to be your best friend after long workouts, cramped commutes, or any activity that leaves your muscles and joints in need of some relief. This broad-spectrum CBD topical is made with a broad range of cannabinoids found in hemp but non-detectable levels of THC, which is a scientifically accurate way of saying there is essentially none. Like all Green Roads CBD products, this one is made with CBD from American hemp. The ingredients are tested for quality and purity by an independent laboratory Key Facts With 750mg of supportive CBD Peppermint, a cool friend to sore joints and limbs everywhere Rosemary oil: a centuries-old aroma used to awaken the senses and chase off those ‘blah’ feelings Bentonite clay: loaded up with wonderful nutrients to support your skin Avocado oil: keeps your skin glowing & moisturized!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Roads CBD: Award-Winning Hemp Products for a Healthier You !!! Logo
Green Roads is a Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company that has set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of the Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do. Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' Also has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines which includes: Oils, Edibles (food), Capsules, Tea, Coffee (beverages), Chocolate, Pet Products (dogs & cats), and Topical CBD. Green Roads Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???