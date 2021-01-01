About this product

Green Roads 750mg CBD Muscle & Joint Cool Relief is a cooling source of on-the-spot support. This carefully created, pharmacist-formulated blend of cannabinoids and botanicals is designed to be your best friend after long workouts, cramped commutes, or any activity that leaves your muscles and joints in need of some relief. This broad-spectrum CBD topical is made with a broad range of cannabinoids found in hemp but non-detectable levels of THC, which is a scientifically accurate way of saying there is essentially none. Like all Green Roads CBD products, this one is made with CBD from American hemp. The ingredients are tested for quality and purity by an independent laboratory



Key Facts

With 750mg of supportive CBD

Peppermint, a cool friend to sore joints and limbs everywhere

Rosemary oil: a centuries-old aroma used to awaken the senses and chase off those ‘blah’ feelings

Bentonite clay: loaded up with wonderful nutrients to support your skin

Avocado oil: keeps your skin glowing & moisturized!