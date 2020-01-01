 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Maui Wowie Pre-Roll 1g

by GreenRush Cannabis

Maui Wowie Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Maui Wowie Pre-Roll 1g by GreenRush Cannabis

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

About this brand

GreenRush Cannabis Logo
GreenRush Cannabis is a WA i502 producer-processor located in the scenic Snohomish Valley. We produce a clean, sophisticated crop that has become a preferred brand for a number of top shops in Washington state known for our consistent terpene flavor, high quality, and deep impact. GreenRush Cannabis comes highly recommended by expert budtenders and is often back-ordered by each of our vendors. At this time, you can find Green Rush products in Washington State at these retailers: -- Seattle Cannabis Co. -- Bud Hut -- Local Roots -- Gold Bar Marijuana -- Loving Farms -- Puget Sound Marijuana -- Cascade Kropz Visit our website to find out which of our retail partners is nearest to you.