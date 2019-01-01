About this product
An all-in-one vape pen with a modern design and impeccable vapor production, the GT CRWN is an industry game-changer. With fully customizable options and variations for THC and CBD formulations, the GT CRWN delivers world-class vapor and unmatched flavor profiles.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Greentank
Greentank’s innovative, patent-pending ceramic core technology delivers the truest taste of the oil-based concentrates being vaporized. Our products deliver the best consumer vaping experience possible by eliminating the traditional exposure of the heating coil. Our coil is built right into the ceramic core, for a state of the art, even-chambered heating system creating the cleanest, most natural vapor output users demand.