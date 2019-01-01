 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Greentank Cover Photo

Greentank

Believe In What You Breathe

Greentank provides high-quality & reliable vape hardware specifically for cannabis extracts
GT CORE Pod System is a powerful ceramic based vaporizer for brands looking for a POD vape solution
GT Spectrum is an industry leading cartridge with a number of different customization options
GT CRWN is a combination of sleek modern design and powerful performance
GT M7 is a game-changer in the disposable vape space. Powerful and reliable with full customization.
About Greentank

Greentank’s innovative, patent-pending ceramic core technology delivers the truest taste of the oil-based concentrates being vaporized. Our products deliver the best consumer vaping experience possible by eliminating the traditional exposure of the heating coil. Our coil is built right into the ceramic core, for a state of the art, even-chambered heating system creating the cleanest, most natural vapor output users demand.

Batteries & power

Portable vaporizers

Vape pens

Available in

Worldwide, Canada, United States