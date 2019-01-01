About this product

The Cartridge That Suits All Types Of Oil Viscosities The GT Spectrum is a high-quality cartridge that is designed specifically to handle a variety of different oils and their viscosity. Developed to solve the issue of inferior vapor production amongst standard cartridges, the GT Spectrum is capable of providing premium taste and unmatched user experience. Built with Green Tank’s True-Taste Ceramic Core Technology, this is no ordinary cartridge. Taste the flavor of the oil the way it is meant to be enjoyed.