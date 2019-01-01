 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GT Spectrum

by Greentank

The Cartridge That Suits All Types Of Oil Viscosities The GT Spectrum is a high-quality cartridge that is designed specifically to handle a variety of different oils and their viscosity. Developed to solve the issue of inferior vapor production amongst standard cartridges, the GT Spectrum is capable of providing premium taste and unmatched user experience. Built with Green Tank’s True-Taste Ceramic Core Technology, this is no ordinary cartridge. Taste the flavor of the oil the way it is meant to be enjoyed.

Greentank’s innovative, patent-pending ceramic core technology delivers the truest taste of the oil-based concentrates being vaporized. Our products deliver the best consumer vaping experience possible by eliminating the traditional exposure of the heating coil. Our coil is built right into the ceramic core, for a state of the art, even-chambered heating system creating the cleanest, most natural vapor output users demand.