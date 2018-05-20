 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Muse

by Greenhouse Products

$79.99MSRP

Muse from Greenhouse will profoundly change the way you vape. Muse’s ceramic heating element gently heats your herb and transforms it into heavenly vapor. Sleek, portable and offers all day battery life. Muse is your perfect on-the-go companion. MUSE SPECIFICATIONS: Long-lasting 2200mAh battery LED temperature indicator Food Grade Stainless steel oven with a zero contact heating element Compact design Easy to use Variable heat settings Cleaning brush Convenient USB charger Available Colors – Black Skus: 702355 Black

Wrinklie

Battery life is good. You need to use a higher setting for any kind of vape. Gets too hot and sometimes feels like you're just drawing in hot air. I've tried loose packing, tight packing, fine grind and medium grid and just can't find the right combination for good vape without the heat.

Greenhouse aims to deliver the best product experience possible. We strive create superior, beautiful and technologically advanced products that push the boundaries of vaporization and evolve the world of smoking. We build products that are not only more effective but also those that consumers can relate to: simple, pleasurable experiences. Greenhouse is proud to offer stylish, next-generation products that will deliver an unparalleled experience wherever life takes you.