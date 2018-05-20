Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Muse from Greenhouse will profoundly change the way you vape. Muse’s ceramic heating element gently heats your herb and transforms it into heavenly vapor. Sleek, portable and offers all day battery life. Muse is your perfect on-the-go companion. MUSE SPECIFICATIONS: Long-lasting 2200mAh battery LED temperature indicator Food Grade Stainless steel oven with a zero contact heating element Compact design Easy to use Variable heat settings Cleaning brush Convenient USB charger Available Colors – Black Skus: 702355 Black
on May 20th, 2018
Battery life is good. You need to use a higher setting for any kind of vape. Gets too hot and sometimes feels like you're just drawing in hot air. I've tried loose packing, tight packing, fine grind and medium grid and just can't find the right combination for good vape without the heat.