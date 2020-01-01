MCrc 1st Commandment T-Shirt with Bookmark Hangtag
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
DANGEROUS! BE CAREFUL! BLACK ICE AHEAD! DANGEROUS! • 100% combed and ring-spun cotton (heather colors contain polyester) • Fabric weight: 4.2 oz (142 g/m2) • Shoulder-to-shoulder taping • Side-seamed
Be the first to review this product.
A cross between hybrids Black Domina and White Widow, Black Ice is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a reliable sedative. Although this flower has a pleasant aroma, its potency sets it apart from the rest. A product of Moon Seeds, Black Ice offers a high yield with an impressive THC content, making this strain optimal for pain and insomnia relief.