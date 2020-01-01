 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Black Ice T

Black Ice T

by GreenLeaf420

$19.99MSRP

About this product

DANGEROUS! BE CAREFUL! BLACK ICE AHEAD! DANGEROUS! • 100% combed and ring-spun cotton (heather colors contain polyester) • Fabric weight: 4.2 oz (142 g/m2) • Shoulder-to-shoulder taping • Side-seamed

About this strain

Black Ice

Black Ice

A cross between hybrids Black Domina and White Widow, Black Ice is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a reliable sedative. Although this flower has a pleasant aroma, its potency sets it apart from the rest. A product of Moon Seeds, Black Ice offers a high yield with an impressive THC content, making this strain optimal for pain and insomnia relief.

About this brand

Cannabis inspired clothing, apparel, and accessories essential for every stoner. We're here to make a difference in everyday life, bringing the culture of cannabis to the rest of the population. Show people how you can make a difference by supporting the legalization of the best culture of the world!