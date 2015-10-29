ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

306 reviews

Black Domina

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Working with four prime examples of Cannabis Afghanica led Sensi Seeds to blend the world's finest indica genetics into a rapid-flowering, crystal-coated hybrid: Black Domina. Combining desirable features from the Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani SA has made this strain equally suited to the needs of commercial growers, connoisseurs, and first-time cultivators. Black Domina delivers a spicy pepper aroma alongside overwhelming relaxation and sleepiness, making this strain ideal for late night use.

Relaxed 61%
Sleepy 53%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 46%
Hungry 34%
Stress 44%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Ortega
parent
Second strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Strain
Black Domina
First strain child
Electric Black Mamba child
child
Second strain child
White Domina child
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

