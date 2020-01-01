 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Skunkberry

by Greenway Las Vegas

Greenway Las Vegas Cannabis Flower Skunkberry

Skunkberry by Greenway Las Vegas

Skunkberry

Skunkberry

Skunkberry

Skunkberry is the odoriferous hybrid cross of parent strains Skunk and Blueberry. While the genetic makeup of this strain might seem commonplace, the unique terpenes specific to each of these fine cannabis varieties (and their robust and varied lineages) contribute to the complexity of this strain's effects. While the onset of the buzz is uplifting and euphoric, the strain simultaneously melts physical pain away without being overwhelmingly sedative.

