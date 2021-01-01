1:1:1 Harmony Blackberry Lemonade Pearl 300mg
Grön
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Bright Blackberry. Refreshing Lemonade. Our 1:1:1 Blackberry Lemonade Pears have equal parts CBN, CBD, and THC, with 10mg of each per Pearl. These three work together in harmony to create the perfect balanced body buzz. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy Pearls, radiating with fresh blackberry-lemonade flavor, combined with flavorless CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid extract in a 1:1:1 ratio. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT CBD 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX CBN 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
About this brand
Grön
