About this product

Bright Blackberry. Refreshing Lemonade.

Our 1:1:1 Blackberry Lemonade Pears have equal parts CBN, CBD, and THC, with 10mg of each per Pearl. These three work together in harmony to create the perfect balanced body buzz.



What’s in it?

Handmade, sugar-coated gummy Pearls, radiating with fresh blackberry-lemonade flavor, combined with flavorless CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid extract in a 1:1:1 ratio.



ALLERGY WARNING

CONTAINS: COCONUT



CBD 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX

CBN 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX

THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX

SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL

SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10