Celebrate Peach Prosecco Pearls 200mg
Peachy Sweet. Bubbly Crisp. Raise ’em high to health, happiness, and a hell of a good time! You’re going to love the light, bright peach Prosecco flavor in these pearls. And with 10mg of both CBD and THC, they’ll pair perfectly with a night on the town, a picnic in the park with friends, or a hot date with your crush. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with peach and mango bubbly flavor, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT, MANGO THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX CBD 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
Grön
