 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Bliss: Strawberry Pearls 2:1

Bliss: Strawberry Pearls 2:1

by Gron

Write a review
Gron Edibles Candy Bliss: Strawberry Pearls 2:1
Gron Edibles Candy Bliss: Strawberry Pearls 2:1
Gron Edibles Candy Bliss: Strawberry Pearls 2:1

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Lusciously sweet. Delicately smooth. Nobody can resist the flavor of freshly picked strawberries. Like a summer drive across Sauvie Island, you may experience ‘warm-wind-through-your-hair’ sensations. 10mg of CBD and 5mg of THC will give you a full body blissfulness that’s perfect for a romantic dinner out, a body-moving workout, or long walk through your favorite park. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with freeze-dried strawberries combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 2:1 ratio. THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX CBD 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Gron Logo
We are Grön, Oregon’s largest producer of recreational cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff, come from all over the world and every walk of life to join together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy, and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.