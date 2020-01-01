About this product
Lusciously sweet. Delicately smooth. Nobody can resist the flavor of freshly picked strawberries. Like a summer drive across Sauvie Island, you may experience ‘warm-wind-through-your-hair’ sensations. 10mg of CBD and 5mg of THC will give you a full body blissfulness that’s perfect for a romantic dinner out, a body-moving workout, or long walk through your favorite park. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with freeze-dried strawberries combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 2:1 ratio. THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX CBD 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
