About this product

Lusciously Sweet. Delicately Smooth.



Nobody can resist the flavor of freshly picked strawberries. Like a summer drive across Sauvie Island, you may experience ‘warm-wind-through-your-hair’ sensations. 10mg of CBD and 5mg of THC will give you a full body blissfulness that’s perfect for a romantic dinner out, a body-moving workout, or long walk through your favorite park.



What’s in it?

Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with freeze-dried strawberries combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 2:1 ratio.



ALLERGY WARNING

CONTAINS: COCONUT



THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX

CBD 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX

SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL

SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10