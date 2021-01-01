 Loading…

THC Boost Watermelon Pearls 100mg

by Grön

About this product

Crisp Taste. Cool Flavor. Seedless summer vibes! This juicy watermelon flavor will have you smiling all day long, and 10mg THC per pearl is the perfect edible after a long day of work, to boost your backyard BBQ, or for a fun and adventurous hike with friends. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls packed with natural watermelon flavor, combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

About this brand

We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.

