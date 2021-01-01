About this product

Crisp Taste. Cool Flavor.



Seedless summer vibes! This juicy watermelon flavor will have you smiling all day long, and 10mg THC per pearl is the perfect edible after a long day of work, to boost your backyard BBQ, or for a fun and adventurous hike with friends.



What’s in it?

Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls packed with natural watermelon flavor, combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate.



ALLERGY WARNING

CONTAINS: COCONUT



THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX

SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL

SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10