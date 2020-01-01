 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Celebrate: Peach Prosecco Pearls 1:1

Celebrate: Peach Prosecco Pearls 1:1

by Gron

Write a review
Gron Edibles Candy Celebrate: Peach Prosecco Pearls 1:1
Gron Edibles Candy Celebrate: Peach Prosecco Pearls 1:1
Gron Edibles Candy Celebrate: Peach Prosecco Pearls 1:1

About this product

Peachy sweet. Bubbly crisp. Raise ’em high to health, happiness, and a hell of a good time! You’re going to love the light, bright peach Prosecco flavor in these pearls. And with 5mg of both CBD and THC, they’ll pair perfectly with a night on the town, a picnic in the park with friends, or a hot date with your hot crush. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with peach and mango bubbly flavor, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio. THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX CBD 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Gron Logo
We are Grön, Oregon’s largest producer of recreational cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff, come from all over the world and every walk of life to join together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy, and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.