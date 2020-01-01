About this product
Peachy sweet. Bubbly crisp. Raise ’em high to health, happiness, and a hell of a good time! You’re going to love the light, bright peach Prosecco flavor in these pearls. And with 5mg of both CBD and THC, they’ll pair perfectly with a night on the town, a picnic in the park with friends, or a hot date with your hot crush. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with peach and mango bubbly flavor, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio. THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX CBD 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
