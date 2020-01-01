About this product
Refreshing pomegranate. Minty blast. The refreshing summer flavor will take you pool-side any time of year. With 20mg CBD & 5mg THC per pearl, you’ll reach a completely elevated state of delight. Perfect for high yoga, post-workout recovery, or a movie marathon with pals. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls, bursting with pomegranate and mint flavor, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate. THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX CBD 20MG PER SERVING AND 200MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
