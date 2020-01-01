 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Elevate: Pomegranate Mojito Pearls 4:1

by Gron

$22.00MSRP

About this product

Refreshing pomegranate. Minty blast. The refreshing summer flavor will take you pool-side any time of year. With 20mg CBD & 5mg THC per pearl, you’ll reach a completely elevated state of delight. Perfect for high yoga, post-workout recovery, or a movie marathon with pals. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls, bursting with pomegranate and mint flavor, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate. THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX CBD 20MG PER SERVING AND 200MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

We are Grön, Oregon’s largest producer of recreational cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff, come from all over the world and every walk of life to join together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy, and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.