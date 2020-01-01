 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  5. Stimulate: Raspberry-Lemonade - 50mg THC

Stimulate: Raspberry-Lemonade - 50mg THC

by Gron

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Classic lemonade. Raspberry twist. The summery sweet flavor of raspberry lemonade is a beautiful escape to any destination you can imagine. These tart, sweet, raspberry-speckled gummies serve up 5mg of THC per pearl, and pair well with trips to the beach, golden hour photo shoots, or cuddled up with someone special. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls packed with natural lemon flavor and freeze-dried raspberries, combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate. THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

We are Grön, Oregon’s largest producer of recreational cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff, come from all over the world and every walk of life to join together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy, and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.