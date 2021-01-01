THC Cherry Limeade Mega Pearl 50mg
About this product
Cherry Splash. Lime Twist. Like a splash of your favorite summertime slushy, this Cherry Limeade Mega Pearl is sweet, tart, and packed with 50mg of THC. Perfect for customers looking for an edible with a sweet splash of sunshine. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT 5MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
About this brand
Grön
We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.
