 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. THC Strawberry Habanero Mega Pearl 50mg

THC Strawberry Habanero Mega Pearl 50mg

by Grön

Write a review
Grön Edibles Candy THC Strawberry Habanero Mega Pearl 50mg
Grön Edibles Candy THC Strawberry Habanero Mega Pearl 50mg
Grön Edibles Candy THC Strawberry Habanero Mega Pearl 50mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lusciously Sweet. Spicy Finish. Turn up the heat and make your tongue sweat with the sweet & spicy Strawberry Habanero Mega Pearl with 50mg THC. Perfect for customers looking for an edible that is fresh packed with fiery flavor. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT 5MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

About this brand

Grön Logo
We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review